Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NYSE:BRO opened at $68.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.