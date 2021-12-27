Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,194 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after buying an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

CTXS opened at $97.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.