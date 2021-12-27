Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 255,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after buying an additional 247,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $234.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average is $207.48. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

