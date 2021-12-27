Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 909 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $3,282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

