Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,634,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,231 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $75.91 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

