TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 4.2%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 1,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,511,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after purchasing an additional 507,028 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after purchasing an additional 352,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

