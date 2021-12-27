The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. AZEK reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AZEK.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

AZEK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.42. 41,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,589. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09. AZEK has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,530. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 630,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 604.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 745,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AZEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.