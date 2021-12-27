The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

