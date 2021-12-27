The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue None Dividend of $0.06 on January 6th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $26.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $27.61.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
