The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue None Dividend of $0.06 on January 6th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $26.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

