The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

HD stock opened at $398.96 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.64 and a 200-day moving average of $348.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $416.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.