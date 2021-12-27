The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 28.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $398.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

