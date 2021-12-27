The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,585,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,385 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

