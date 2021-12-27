The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $148,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 405,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $160.10 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.