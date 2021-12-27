The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Western Union stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,733,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $62,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

