The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 77,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,971,607. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.