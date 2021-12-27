Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $37,531.27 and approximately $187.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,186.77 or 0.99454481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00033796 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $765.38 or 0.01487117 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

