TOKPIE (TKP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,334.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $12,334.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 2,145,798,854% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.