TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Earns Buy Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TAC. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of TAC opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

