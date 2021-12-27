Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 150 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $49,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $363.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

