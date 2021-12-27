Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $78.70 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $78,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

MCD opened at $265.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.94 and its 200 day moving average is $243.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

