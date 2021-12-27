Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Accenture were worth $85,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $403.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $413.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

