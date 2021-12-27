Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $60,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $250.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

