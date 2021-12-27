Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booking were worth $42,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,890,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Booking by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,402.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,345.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,299.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 262.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

