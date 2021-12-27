Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.02. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

