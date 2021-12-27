TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Gap Down to $41.99

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.99, but opened at $40.97. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

