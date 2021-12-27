TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TNET traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

