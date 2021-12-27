Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

TRIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $17.27. 25,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,245. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.78 million and a PE ratio of 4.96.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. Research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In related news, Director Michael Zacharia purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $160,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $292,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

