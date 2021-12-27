TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,092.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $175,043.14 and $31,092.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

