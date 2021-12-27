Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Trupanion worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Trupanion by 9.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Trupanion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Trupanion by 1,879.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $5,351,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $133.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

