TrustSwap Achieves Market Cap of $109.17 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $109.17 million and $684,852.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00045016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007243 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

