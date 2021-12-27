TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,389 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.88. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

