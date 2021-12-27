Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,644 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Twist Bioscience worth $58,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $677,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,851 shares of company stock worth $16,695,379. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $84.50 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

