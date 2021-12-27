U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.07 on Monday. APA Co. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.