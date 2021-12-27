U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,551,000 after buying an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after buying an additional 257,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,240,000 after buying an additional 62,941 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.