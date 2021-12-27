Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

