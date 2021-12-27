United Fire Group Inc. Sells 240,625 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

United Fire Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240,625 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $93.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.