United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

UPS traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.79. 15,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,600. The stock has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average of $200.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

