United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,629 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $58.49. 51,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,903,443. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

