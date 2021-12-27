UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 554,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,877 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

NYSE:UNH opened at $495.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $498.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.