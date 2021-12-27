Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Down to $13.29

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $13.02. Uniti Group shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 3,983 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

