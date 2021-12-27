Upfiring (UFR) Hits Market Cap of $3.33 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 81.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Upfiring has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $105.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00386808 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00012374 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $638.93 or 0.01237831 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.