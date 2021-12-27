US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,658 City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of City by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of City by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of City by 106,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of City stock opened at $81.18 on Monday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $68.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.95%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

