US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,961 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RHI opened at $109.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $120.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

