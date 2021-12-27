US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.