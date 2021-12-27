US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 294,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,054,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $283.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.99. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.75.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

