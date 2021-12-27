US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 294,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,054,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SEDG opened at $283.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.99. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71.
In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.75.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.