US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 84.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.93 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

