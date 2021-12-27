USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,374 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

IGIB stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

