USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

