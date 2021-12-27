USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.04 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.12 and its 200 day moving average is $224.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

