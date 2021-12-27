USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.55 and its 200 day moving average is $448.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

